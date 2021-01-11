reflect.finance (RFI) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002398 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $7.93 million and $282,656.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00111674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00062971 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.98 or 0.87453074 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.