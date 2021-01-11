reflect.finance Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $458,202.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00061938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.68 or 0.89419403 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

