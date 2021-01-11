REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $796,685.34 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

