REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Sells $259,301.85 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.13. 1,850,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGNX. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.