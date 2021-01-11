Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $340,000.

RLAY opened at $40.67 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $57.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

