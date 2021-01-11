Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.05. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 79,816,403 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £53.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,537,237 shares of company stock worth $334,156,255.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

