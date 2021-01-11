Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.55 ($40.64).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Monday. Renault SA has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.32.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

