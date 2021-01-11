Render Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.09 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and $10,434.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Render Token is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

