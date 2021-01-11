Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.19. Renren shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 3,675 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.