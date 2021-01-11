Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Accolade, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Accolade in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $49.67 on Monday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.