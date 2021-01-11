Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of BBY opened at $107.57 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

