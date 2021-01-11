Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

