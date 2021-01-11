Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freddie Mac’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freddie Mac in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freddie Mac’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMCC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.91 on Monday. Freddie Mac has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

