Research Analysts Offer Predictions for (RDS.A)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of (RDS.A) in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDS.A. MKM Partners began coverage on (RDS.A) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ABN Amro upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. (RDS.A) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

