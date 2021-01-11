Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Regional Management Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RM. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of RM opened at $30.92 on Monday. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $350.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,751.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

