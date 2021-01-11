Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT):

1/7/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/5/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2020 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $149.35 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $152.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Get JB Hunt Transport Services Inc alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.