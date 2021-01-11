Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS):

1/6/2021 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Focus on corporate lending and a strong balance sheet will likely aid growth. Notably, the planned acquisition of Eaton Vance and the buyout of E*Trade Financial are in sync with the company’s efforts to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital markets driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the company's current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, steadily increasing expenses remain a major near-term concern. Also, lower rates are likely to hamper interest income growth.”

12/11/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of MS opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $19,754,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,682,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

