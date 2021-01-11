Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) recently:

1/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

1/7/2021 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $56.00.

1/4/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $59.00.

12/11/2020 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.25 to $52.00.

11/30/2020 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

Shares of TFC opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.

Get Truist Financial Co alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.