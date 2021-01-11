Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Truist Financial (TFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) recently:
- 1/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.
- 1/7/2021 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $56.00.
- 1/4/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $59.00.
- 12/11/2020 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.25 to $52.00.
- 11/30/2020 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2020 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.
Shares of TFC opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
