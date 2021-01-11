Research Analysts Set Expectations for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BXS opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $31.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

