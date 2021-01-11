Research Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.00 per share for the year.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $72,288.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $61,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

