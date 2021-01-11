Research Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

SIVB opened at $424.03 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $437.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

