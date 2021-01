Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 11th (AEM, AGI, ARGTF, ARNGF, BRSLF, CAGDF, CBWBF, CHMA, CSFFF, EGO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 11th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.