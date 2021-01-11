Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

12/23/2020 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $250.00.

12/14/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $219.00 to $271.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $263.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $246.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KLA stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $287.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

