Reserve Rights Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $357.90 million and approximately $240.65 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00062180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.01 or 0.88047142 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.