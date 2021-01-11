Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0117

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $991.15 million and $6.71 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013960 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

