Reviewing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Gryphon Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $683.10 million 4.98 $96.10 million $0.20 43.35 Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Gryphon Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 14.88% 4.74% 3.66% Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Gold has a beta of 4.79, indicating that its stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alamos Gold and Gryphon Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 2 3 9 0 2.50 Gryphon Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 54.98%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Gryphon Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Gryphon Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Turkey, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. Gryphon Gold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

