Reviewing Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -30.92% -29.26% Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55%

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Captor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.71 -$24.72 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captor Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silver Bull Resources and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captor Capital has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silver Bull Resources beats Captor Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company also holds an option to purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in North Eastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

