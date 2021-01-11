Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RAACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 18th. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAACU opened at $10.74 on Monday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

There is no company description available for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp.

