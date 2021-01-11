REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0533

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, REVV has traded up 3% against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $14.31 million and $1.62 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,715,985 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

