Rewardiqa (REW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,874.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Rewardiqa token can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00012518 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $43.58 million and approximately $333,874.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 277.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa is a token. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

