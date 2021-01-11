Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 94.1% in December

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RBKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBKB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.