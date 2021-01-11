Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading 0% Higher

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $92.10. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

