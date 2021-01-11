Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $26.59

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $23.44. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 324,138 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.