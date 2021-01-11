Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0430

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $746,843.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046952 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

