RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,125.00

RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and last traded at GBX 2,079.55 ($27.17), with a volume of 228827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,013.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,883.60. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94). Also, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 50,995 shares of RIT Capital Partners (RCP.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,961 ($25.62), for a total transaction of £1,000,011.95 ($1,306,522.01).

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

