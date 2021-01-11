Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.16 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.33.

RBA stock opened at C$87.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$101.93. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 55.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

