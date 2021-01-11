Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Given New C$68.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$68.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.50.

TSE:RBA traded down C$3.47 on Monday, hitting C$84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

