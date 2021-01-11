RMPL Trading 33.6% Lower This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. RMPL has a total market cap of $459,145.80 and $13,469.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RMPL has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 876,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,110 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.