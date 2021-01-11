Robert W. Baird Raises NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $70.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of NSTG opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

