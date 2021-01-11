Rocket Pool Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and $1.29 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00008838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

