Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.27.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$60.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$67.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

