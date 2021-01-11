Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $392.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -340.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.53. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $402.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.