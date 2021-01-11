ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $223,034.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $223,034.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00328136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.83 or 0.03647868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

