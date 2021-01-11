Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $431.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.44. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.