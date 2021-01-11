Roth Capital Increases Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Price Target to $5.25

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MARK. ValuEngine lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 178,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,003. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $228.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.29.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.