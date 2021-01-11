Royale Finance Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Day (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.