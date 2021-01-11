Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

RPRX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $51.32. 3,458,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

