RPM International Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 63.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in RPM International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in RPM International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

