Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $7.58 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $984,586.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

