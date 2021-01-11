Ryo Currency Trading 50.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $355,114.50 and $377.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $960.08 or 0.03031998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00387720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.01340921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00544258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00468178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00258550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,603,307 coins and its circulating supply is 26,485,995 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.